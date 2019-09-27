MERRICK COUNTY — A Merrick County man has been arrested following numerous 911 hang-up calls Thursday evening.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Merrick County Sheriff’s office was called to an area near Evergreen Lane and Capital Avenue in rural Merrick County after the disconnected 911 calls. Upon arrival at a residence in the 100 block of Capital Avenue, a deputy located a female subject who was determined to have been “the victim of a violent incident” and was transported to CHI Health St Francis for a medical evaluation.

A subsequent investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Travis Thompson of Merrick County. The sheriff’s office said numerous law enforcement agencies assisted in attempting to located Thompson but were unsuccessful.

On Friday morning, Thompson turned himself in to the Merrick County Sheriff’s office and was taken in on charges of attempted first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

