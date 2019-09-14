For Sherry Kropatsch, people with mental health conditions deserve just as much support and compassion as people with physical health conditions.
That is why she opened a new clinic — Mental Wellness — last spring. She believes that “well-being” should be “done well.”
Working her way up from an associate degree to a Master of Science in Nursing, her career took her in several directions. As an RN, Kropatsch worked in medical/surgical, emergency rooms and long-term care/management, and she spent 10 years as a certified hospice and palliative care nurse before completing her family nursing practitioner certification in 2014.
She said that background fueled her passion for treating addiction and mental health.
In 2017, after moving to Grand Island, she began focusing only on mental health issues.
“After realizing how underserved our area is for providers willing to prescribe Suboxone, I knew I needed to expand my mental health services by offering this medication-assisted treatment to my community with the opening of Mental Wellness,” Kropatsch said. Suboxone is used to treat narcotic (opiate) addiction.
Since opening in April, she said, the practice has been successful. She currently receives referrals from colleagues across the state.
“I enjoy having the flexibility of my practice,” Kropatsch said. “I can focus my appointments on the quality of time spent with each patient by scheduling all new patients for 90 minutes and follow-up appointments for 30 minutes.”
She said she offers expanded hours to include some evening and Saturday morning appointment times to accommodate school and work schedules. Kropatsch said she sees children as young as 6, adults and geriatrics.
She offers diagnostic evaluations and medication management of mental health disorders, such as ADHD, depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia and insomnia, and substance abuse, such as alcohol and opioid.
“I am passionate about providing medication-assisted treatment for opioid disorder and helping in their recovery journey,” Kropatsch said. “I offer safe, confidential assessments and treatment recommendations using the American Society of Addiction Medicine criteria.”
She said there are many different approaches to substance disorder, and each person should have an individualized plan of care.
“My philosophy is to develop the right treatment program that supports each person’s unique recovery effort,” Kropatsch said.
Mental Wellness is a treatment center for the new Spravato nasal spray, which was recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of depression. Kropatsch is also pursuing a fellowship for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for treatment-resistant depression.
Kropatsch said the mission of Mental Wellness is to “provide prevention and recovery-oriented mental health and substance-use services which are quality-assured and person-centered, with increased attention to ‘whole person.’”
Devin Johansen, office manager at Mental Wellness, is experienced in patient access and is pursuing a degree in health information management. Kropatsch’s husband, John, oversees the financial aspects of the business.
Kropatsch was raised in Clay County and graduated from Sutton High School.
She received her associate degree in nursing from Central Community College-Grand Island in 1996 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2011.
Before moving to Grand Island, her family lived in Osceola.
“We moved here as this community had so many opportunities for all of us,” she said.
Her youngest daughter, Reagan, is a sophomore at Northwest High School. Her other daughter, Madison, attends Wayne State College. In addition to helping with the clinic’s financial affairs, her husband works for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
They are members of the Church of the Resurrection.
Office hours at Mental Wellness, 1932 Aspen Circle Drive, Suite G., are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon some Saturdays.
Mental Wellness is a member of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, call (308) 675-1760 or visit the website at www.mentalwellnessgi.com
