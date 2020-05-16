Madison Lane never expected her senior year at Grand Island Senior High to end the way it did.
As the student council president and a senior class officer, she hoped to help plan class day and prom, in addition to the school’s spring fling event, all before walking across the graduation stage Sunday at Heartland Events Center.
But as COVID-19 continued to spread across Nebraska and the country, Lane’s initial plans were put on hold as Grand Island Public Schools ceased in-person classes and moved to e-learning and a virtual graduation ceremony.
Lane said that she was “really bummed out about it” when the news first broke about the move to a virtual graduation ceremony, but as time has passed, “it is not as upsetting anymore.”
“I am not as sad about not being able to walk across the stage,” she said. “I think it is more of just being able to know that my family and my friends know that I have this accomplishment.
“Just because I cannot walk across the stage in front of thousands of people, it doesn’t make it any less meaningful.”
As she reflects upon her senior year, Lane said that as student council president, she was able to accomplish a number of things, including hosting a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at one of the high school’s basketball games.
However, she said, being the GIPS Board of Education’s student representative was her favorite involvement as it brought her many other opportunities.
“I actually knew last year’s (student) board representative (Luis Rodriguez),” Lane said. “I talked to him about what he was able to do and got me interested in it. When the application came out, I thought I would give it a try and see where that brought me.”
Thursday was Lane’s final meeting as the board’s student representative. In her role, she said she attended the monthly board meetings and gave a report on things that were happening at GISH from a student perspective.
Lane said her experience as the student school board representative has opened her eyes to how things work in GIPS.
“That is something I always liked about going to the board meetings,” she said. “I would see what they actually talk about there and what ideas get brought up. I then had the ability to bring that back to some of my classmates and peers. When they talk about something, I can say they talked about it at the board meeting.”
Lane said that as a result of being the student school board representative, she was also a de facto senior class officer. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, she said district administrators talked with her and other senior class officers about ways to have graduation while meeting social distancing guidelines.
“When we first started, we did tell them to avoid a virtual graduation at all costs, but obviously as things began to progress, that was a lot harder to avoid than we initially thought,” Lane said. “We gave them all types of options, but slowly, each one of them was not going to work in this situation.”
She added: “It was definitely something where we’re not going to be able to make everyone happy. There are always going to be kids who are saying, ‘We understand they have to do a virtual graduation,’ and others who say, ‘Well, why didn’t they just reschedule it?’ We can’t reschedule it because who knows if June or July would even work?”
After graduation, Lane plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she will major in mathematics. She said she has signed up for a couple of summer classes that begin Monday.
“Ever since elementary school, math was just that one thing I always liked,” Lane said. “Everyone thinks it’s weird because no one really likes to do math, but I have always enjoyed learning it. So I thought I would devote my life to something I enjoyed doing in school.”
As she leaves GISH, Lane said the thing she will miss the most about her high school experience is the discussions she has with her classmates.
“There are people I was friends with — but are not ‘out of school’ friends — that I talked to and enjoyed spending my day with,” she said. “Those are not the same people I will probably continue to talk to after high school. I will just miss some of those little relationships.”
