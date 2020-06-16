The Grand Island Senior High football team will take the field in a nearly completed Memorial Stadium when it faces off against the Kearney Bearcats on Aug. 28.
Grand Island Public Schools Director of Buildings and Grounds Dan Petsch said only a few minor touch-ups need to be completed on the west side of the stadium. Once completed, GIPS will be able to begin moving equipment into the concessions area, press box and locker rooms.
In fact, Petsch said if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, they most likely would have already started moving the equipment into the facility.
“The shutdown due to COVID caused us to lose about two weeks,” he said. “If not for the shutdown, we likely would have already hit everything on the punch list for the west side.”
However, even with the delay, Grand Island Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Traci Skalberg and Petsch said the pandemic happened at the right time for the project to carry on.
“We stopped funding during the pandemic,” Skalberg said. “But the pandemic hit at the right time. We are close to being finished and it has been a blessing that the project was at a point where the crews could continue working.”
Skalberg also said that she feels, upon completion, the stadium will provide a healing point the community can rally around.
“Historically, Memorial Stadium has served as a healer for the community,” she said. “Memorial Stadium was built because this community wanted to honor those fallen veterans.”
Skalberg said the improvements to Memorial Stadium will transform the venue into a community asset with the ability to host larger regional events.
“Judges for Harvest of Harmony will be able to open the windows on the press box and hear the music,” she said. “Central Catholic will still be able to play there.”
Notable additions and improvements provided by the renovation include a dedicated concessions area, ADA accessible seating and larger bathroom areas.
“One less conversation I am going to have to have is about the concessions,” Petsch said. “The new facility was designed by a kitchen designer. It is efficient, spacious and safe.”
He said he is also excited about the improvements to ADA accessible seating.
“Previously, we didn’t really have much ADA seating,” Petsch said. “Now we have a ramp and dedicated areas in the stands. There is also an elevator to the third level.”
In addition to the improvements to the west side of the stadium, the east side also received remodeling.
The east side of Memorial Stadium will feature new seating in the existing stands, a new alternative seating area and a new locker room.
Petsch said he hopes the seating improvements on the east side will be completed in mid-August and the new alternative seating and locker room structure will wrap up construction in September.
The east side of the stadium will also include a new veterans memorial wall. The wall will feature a touch screen display that honors veterans from Hall County.
Petsch said the improvements combine to give Grand Island one of the top high school facilities in the state.
“Hall County will be very proud,” Skalberg said.
