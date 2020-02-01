J&L Staffing and Recruiting, a Sioux City, Iowa-based company that started in 2005, opened a second branch in Grand Island in December.
Angie Stutesman is the office manager for the new branch at 375 N. Walnut St. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming the company to the community.
Stutesman said they started discussion on opening a second office in September.
“By December we had the building renovated and ready for us to get started,” she said.
The reason for coming to Grand Island, Stutesman said, was that the company had a client in the area that wanted their services.
“We looked at the Tri-Cities area and decided on Grand Island,” Stutesman said. “Grand Island doesn’t have a public transportation system, so we felt that bringing our employee transportation service to the area would benefit job seekers in the community.”
What makes J&L Staffing stand out from other similar services, according to Stutesman, is its transportation service.
“We will take employees to and from work 24/7,” she said. “Our Sioux City office does this for about 200 workers who ride transportation daily and we have 500 employees overall working in the Sioux City area every day of the year. We are very excited to bring this service to Grand Island.”
Stutesman said employers hire J&L Staffing for placing temporary, temp to permanent, or direct hire employees.
“We work with them to find out what their needs are and then find the best applicants to fill the positions,” she said. “There are never any charges to the applicant for our services.”
Stutesman said they work with employers of all kinds, including light industrial, manufacturing, office, construction and many other industries.
“We also have resources to provide our service to the medical industry,” she said. “Our positions include everything from general labor and clerical to foremen and senior management.”
For its clients, Stutesman said, J&L Staffing provides staffing solutions that include onboarding, safety training, orientation and transportation to and from work, just to name a few.
Stutesman said J&L Staffing wants to be at the heart of the community.
“We are located in downtown Grand Island,” she said. “The question of what is best for the community or how will a decision affect the community is one that is asked on a daily basis.”
What Stutesman wants the community to know about J&L Staffing is that the company is “committed to doing it right. No short cuts.”
“Besides all of the services that a client receives for working with us, they won’t get a bigger smile than those from our staff,” she said. “All of us truly love coming to work every day, knowing we make a difference.”
Stutesman said one of the things that she has learned from working here is that “there is such a thing as a second chance.”
“There are so many people in our community who want to contribute in a positive way, but lack the chance to do so because of choices they’ve made in the past,” she said. “Come see us, we’ll get you a job. The rest is still up to you, but the opportunity is there.”
Stutesman has lived in the Grand Island area for a long time.
“I’m originally from Hastings, so I didn’t travel too far,” she said. “I’ve been one that has bounced around from job to job, looking for that place I feel at home.”
She said that at J&L, she found that home.
“I was lucky enough to interview and get chosen for the job,” Stutesman said. “J&L Staffing is truly a family — a lot of the staff is related. They have made me feel a part of that family.”
While the company has only been in the community for a few months, Stutesman said it already has plans to add a bus to its three 14-passenger van fleet.
Along with Stutesman, Arianna Vazquez is the company’s hiring specialist in Grand Island.
“She is also bilingual and such a wonderful soul for the office,” Stutesman said. “Together, we make up the office staff. We have four drivers — Angel, Mel, John and Junior. They do a wonderful job getting our employees to work safely and on time. We are always on the lookout to add drivers to our team.”
J&L Staffing and Recruiting’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call (308) 258-0250 or visit its website at www.jleusa.com/
