The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the board room, 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on Appendix One concerning option enrollment.
- Discussion and possible action of the fiscal 2019-20 budget and tax levies.
- Ongoing discussion on district configuration.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
- A public hearing, and possible action, on the general property tax request for fiscal 2019-20. The proposed total general property tax levy is 39.8 cents per $100 valuation.
- Possible action on assessments for the Railside Business Improvement District.
- Possible action on appointing former councilwoman Michelle Fitzke to the Animal Advisory Board. The item is in the consent agenda, where all items are approved with a single “yes or no” vote unless a specific item is pulled for discussion by a member of the city council.
