The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on a resolution prohibiting engine braking at specified locations in Hall County.

— Discussion and possible action on a draft of a whistleblower/retaliation policy for Hall County employees.

— Discussion and possible action regarding gaming machines in Hall County.

— Discussion and possible action on increasing the Hall County Roads Department’s fiscal 2019-20 budget by $250,000.

The Community Redevelopment Authority meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Consideration of phase three of the Copper Creek subdivision development, located south of Old Potash Highway and east of Engleman Road.

— Consideration of a life safety grant for Peaceful Root, 201-211 N. Locust St.

