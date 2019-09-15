The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on a resolution prohibiting engine braking at specified locations in Hall County.
— Discussion and possible action on a draft of a whistleblower/retaliation policy for Hall County employees.
— Discussion and possible action regarding gaming machines in Hall County.
— Discussion and possible action on increasing the Hall County Roads Department’s fiscal 2019-20 budget by $250,000.
The Community Redevelopment Authority meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Consideration of phase three of the Copper Creek subdivision development, located south of Old Potash Highway and east of Engleman Road.
— Consideration of a life safety grant for Peaceful Root, 201-211 N. Locust St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.