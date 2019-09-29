The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action regarding a contract between the Grand Island Public Library and Hall County.
— Discussion and possible action on setting a big opening date and issuing requests for proposals for shop floor repair at the public works building.
— Discussion and possible action on setting a big opening date and issuing requests for proposals for shop ventilation system at the public works building.
The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Island City Hall. Agenda items include:
— A public hearing for, and consideration of, a redevelopment plan amendment for phase three of the Copper Creek Subdivision located south of Old Potash Highway and east of Engleman Road to construct additional houses, streets, sewer lines and water lines.
— A public hearing for, and consideration of, rezoning a lot south of Ninth and Eddy Street from R4-High Density Residential to B2-General Business Zone.
