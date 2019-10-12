The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday. Agenda items include:
- Accepting the resignation of Chapman School Principal Jeff Ellsworth, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
- Presentation of the 2018-19 audit.
- Discussion and possible action for Appendix “1” to Option Enrollment Policy 5006.
- Ongoing discussion of district configuration.
The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Communications Workers of America (roads department union) grievances.
- Discussion and consideration of adding asphalt surfacing of Engleman Road south of Airport Road to the fall 2019 asphalt resurfacing contract via a change order. The item has been a concern of Supervisor Karen Bredthauer for months.
- Discussion and possible action on a community wildfire protection plan.
- A presentation by State Senator Steve Halloran, and possible action, on a property tax initiative.
