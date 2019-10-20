The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Friday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
- A public hearing on, and consideration of an ordinance, to rezone property at 721 W. Ninth St. from R4 High Density Residential to B2 General Business. The owners own the car lot across the alley to the south and intend to use this building, formerly a beauty salon, as their office.
- A public Hearing on, and consideration of a resolution, on a redevelopment plan amendment for CRA No. 12 for Site Specific Redevelopment Plan for Phase 3 funding for Copper Creek located south of Old Potash Highway and east of Engleman Road.
- A public hearing on, and consideration of an ordinance, to create a clean energy assessment district. JBS approached the city earlier this month regarding a multimillion-dollar construction project at the JBS facility and the desire to utilize financing through a Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) mechanism if the city adopts an ordinance establishing a PACE district.
