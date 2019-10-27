The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on an engine brake resolution.
— Discussion and possible action on a whistleblower policy for Hall County employees.
— An update from Public Works Director Steve Riehle on drainage improvements at Amick Acres to mitigate future flooding.
— Discussion and possible action regarding problem railroad crossings.
The Wood River Rural Public Schools Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 13800 W Wood River Road in Wood River for a special meeting to consider a co-op with Shelton Public Schools for football.
The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Northwest board room, 2710 North Road, for a transition workshop to discuss goals and expectations between the board and Superintendent Jeff Edwards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.