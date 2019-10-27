The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on an engine brake resolution.

— Discussion and possible action on a whistleblower policy for Hall County employees.

— An update from Public Works Director Steve Riehle on drainage improvements at Amick Acres to mitigate future flooding.

— Discussion and possible action regarding problem railroad crossings.

The Wood River Rural Public Schools Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 13800 W Wood River Road in Wood River for a special meeting to consider a co-op with Shelton Public Schools for football.

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Northwest board room, 2710 North Road, for a transition workshop to discuss goals and expectations between the board and Superintendent Jeff Edwards.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments