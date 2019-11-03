The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— A public hearing on, and consideration of, a redevelopment plan for lot two of the King’s Crossing Subdivision located south of Husker Highway and west of South Locust Street. The request from Bosselman Enterprises calls for redevelopment of a latest-generation Pump and Pantry convenience store and associated accessory uses.

— A public hearing on, and consideration of, a redevelopment plan for phase two of Prataria Ventures Prairie Commons. The request from Prataria Ventures calls for redevelopment of three lots west of Prairie View Street, south of Husker Highway, for office uses.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments