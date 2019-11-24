The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

- An update, discussion and possible action on county participation in the Amick Acres drainage improvement project.

- Discussion and possible action on flood damage in southeast Doniphan.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Island City Hall. Agenda items include:

- Possible action on an economic development incentive agreement with Premium Plant Services, Inc.

- A public hearing, and possible action, on an amendment to the redevelopment plan for Community Redevelopment Authority No. 2 located south of Husker Highway and west of South Locust Street.

- Possible action on removing parking restrictions on Lafayette Avenue between Cottage Street and State Street. The item is in the consent agenda, where all items are approved with a single yes-or-no vote unless pulled for discussion.

