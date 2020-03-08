The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School, 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Discussion on Northwest attendance site boundaries.

— Discussion of possibly renovating science labs at Northwest High School.

— Discuss, consider, and take necessary action for Appendix “1” to Option Enrollment Policy 5006.

— Discussion and possible action on intercom system upgrades at Cedar Hollow and 1-R.

— An update on Chapman School from Superintendent Jeff Edwards.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— A public hearing, and possible action, on a request from Arturo and Claudia Nunez for a conditional-use permit to allow for construction of a second home at 2108 E. Stolley Park Road while they continue to live in their existing home.

— Consideration of amendments to Chapter 32 of the Grand Island City Code relative to streets and sidewalks.

— Possible approval of a Community Development Block Grant contract for $225,000 for The Literacy Council of Grand Island to purchase a property at 115 W. Charles St. and to expand its services there. The item is in the consent agenda where items are voted on with a single vote unless pulled for discussion.

