EDITOR’S NOTE: While meetings are open to the public, due to COVID-19, attendance at these meetings may be limited.

The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall for a public hearing, and consideration of a resolution, on a redevelopment plan for a property at 824 E. Ninth St. The proposed redevelopment would demolish a fire-damaged house and replace it with a five-unit townhouse-style apartment building.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Any individual not having business before the board is asked to watch the meeting later at bit.ly/39rV1Qg. Agenda items include:

— Discussions and possible actions on federal expanded Family Medical Leave Act regulations, federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave and first responder administration leave.

— Discussion and possible action on future Hall County board meetings.

— Discussion and possible action on hiring an emergency public information officer.

— Bid openings for the fire suppression sprinkler system and for the third floor egress, both at the Hall County Courthouse.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments