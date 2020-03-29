EDITOR’S NOTE: While meetings are open to the public, due to COVID-19, attendance at these meetings may be limited.
The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall for a public hearing, and consideration of a resolution, on a redevelopment plan for a property at 824 E. Ninth St. The proposed redevelopment would demolish a fire-damaged house and replace it with a five-unit townhouse-style apartment building.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Any individual not having business before the board is asked to watch the meeting later at bit.ly/39rV1Qg. Agenda items include:
— Discussions and possible actions on federal expanded Family Medical Leave Act regulations, federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave and first responder administration leave.
— Discussion and possible action on future Hall County board meetings.
— Discussion and possible action on hiring an emergency public information officer.
— Bid openings for the fire suppression sprinkler system and for the third floor egress, both at the Hall County Courthouse.
