The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— An executive session, discussion in open session and possible action on Hall County security issues.
— Discussion and possible action regarding Senior Citizens Industries and Midland Area Agency on Aging.
— A public hearing, discussion and possible action on conditions and regulations for Smart Soil LLC, a compost facility.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall for its regularly scheduled meeting and a budget work session. Agenda items include:
— Consideration of approving Stacy Nonhof as interim city attorney and authorizing city administrator Jerry Janulewicz to represent the city of Grand Island as special attorney.
— Discussion of the fiscal 2019-20 budget.
— Consideration of approving a blighted and substandard study for approximately 2.5 acres located between Fourth and Fifth Streets, and Carey Street and Ruby Avenue.