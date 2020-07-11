The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the district office, 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Discussions on the proposed 2020-21 budget.

— Discussion and possible action on a return to learn resolution.

— Discussion and possible action on an athletic field lights replacement proposal.

— Discussion and possible action on the district’s 2021-22 calendar.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Public hearings on acquisition of public right of ways and easements for Old Potash Highway roadway improvements.

— Consideration of a sale of property, 3231 W. Schimmer Drive. Bosselman Energy has submitted a $135,000 proposal with plans to install an unmanned card lock fueling station to service the Platte Valley Industrial Park, as well as the Grand Island community.

— A public hearing on, and consideration of, the semi-annual report by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation/Citizens Advisory Review Committee on the Economic Development Program plan.

Following its regularly scheduled meeting, the council will meet at 8 p.m. for a work session to continue discussions on its fiscal 2020-21 budget.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments