The Grand Island City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Approving a memorandum of agreement and deeds for the transfer of the Veteran’s Home Cemetery and to approve support for establishing a state veterans cemetery. Both agenda items are on the consent agenda where all items are approved with a single yes-or-no vote unless pulled by a member of the city council.
— Discussion and possible action to amend Chapter 20 of city code to change the minimum age to use of tobacco products from 19 to 21 to comply with federal law.
— A public hearing, and consideration of a redevelopment plan amendment, to allow Tabitha to develop the far west lot of the subdivision south of Husker Highway and west of Ewoldt Street into a 157-unit senior housing development including independent living, memory care, assisted living and skilled care. The plan requests approximately $5.13 million in tax-increment financing.
— Approving a proposal to utilize the services of Celebrity Staff of Omaha to assist in the search for a city attorney. The item is in the consent agenda.
