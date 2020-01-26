The Grand Island City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Approving a memorandum of agreement and deeds for the transfer of the Veteran’s Home Cemetery and to approve support for establishing a state veterans cemetery. Both agenda items are on the consent agenda where all items are approved with a single yes-or-no vote unless pulled by a member of the city council.

— Discussion and possible action to amend Chapter 20 of city code to change the minimum age to use of tobacco products from 19 to 21 to comply with federal law.

— A public hearing, and consideration of a redevelopment plan amendment, to allow Tabitha to develop the far west lot of the subdivision south of Husker Highway and west of Ewoldt Street into a 157-unit senior housing development including independent living, memory care, assisted living and skilled care. The plan requests approximately $5.13 million in tax-increment financing.

— Approving a proposal to utilize the services of Celebrity Staff of Omaha to assist in the search for a city attorney. The item is in the consent agenda.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments