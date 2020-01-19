The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the board room at 2710 North Road for its annual retreat. Topics to be discussed include:
— The district's random drug screening policy and procedures.
— District efficiencies.
— An update on safety and security in the district.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on approving a resolution to create a state veterans cemetery in Hall County.
— Discussion and possible action on the old health department building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.