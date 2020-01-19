The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 4 p.m. Monday in the board room at 2710 North Road for its annual retreat. Topics to be discussed include:

— The district's random drug screening policy and procedures.

— District efficiencies.

— An update on safety and security in the district.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on approving a resolution to create a state veterans cemetery in Hall County.

— Discussion and possible action on the old health department building.

