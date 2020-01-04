The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
- Election of the board chair and vice chair.
- A presentation by Multicultural Coalition Director Audrey Lutz, possible action and discussion on local involvement in refugee resettlement and to send a letter of support to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
- A public hearing, discussion and possible action on a resolution for the continued election of a county surveyor.
The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on rezoning Superbowl Subdivision, 641 S. Cherry St., from CD Commercial Development Zone to Amended CD Commercial Development Zone and RD Residential Development Zone.
- Discussion and possible action on proposed changes to Chapter 36 sections 168 to 187 of the Grand Island City Code regarding regulations for wireless communications towers.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. An agenda has yet to be posted as of late Saturday morning.
