The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. Agenda items include:

— Possible action on approving funds for summer PLC facilitator training, a 3-day training opportunity for district Title I teachers, principals and the Leading for Learning Team.

— A presentation from Stolley Park Elementary on their innovative expanded learning opportunities.

— A presentation from Chief Data Analyst and Organizational Strategist Jonathan Doll on attendance.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on purchasing the Hooker Brothers Construction property for sale at 2510 North Road to potentially house the Public Works Department.

— Discussion and possible action on hiring new county employees.

— Discussion and possible action on the 2020 budget schedule.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall for a study session. Agenda items include:

— A presentation by Grow Grand Island.

— Discussion regarding the Grand Island cemetery capacity and expansion.

