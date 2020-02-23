The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— A public hearing, and possible action, on a conditional use permit for Hooker Brothers Sand and Gravek, 3895 S. Locust St.
— Public hearings on utility easements and right-of-way acquisitions for roadway improvements on North Road from 13th Street to Highway 2. Approval will be in the consent agenda, where all items are approved with a single yes or no vote unless pulled for discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.