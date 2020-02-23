The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— A public hearing, and possible action, on a conditional use permit for Hooker Brothers Sand and Gravek, 3895 S. Locust St.

— Public hearings on utility easements and right-of-way acquisitions for roadway improvements on North Road from 13th Street to Highway 2. Approval will be in the consent agenda, where all items are approved with a single yes or no vote unless pulled for discussion.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments