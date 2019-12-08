The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the board room at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action in regard to district configuration.
— Discussion and possible action on Appendix “1” of option enrollment policy No. 5006.
— Consideration to authorizing Heartland Roofing to take necessary steps to replace three sections of roof at 1R School.
— A report from Superintendent Jeff Edwards that includes a report on the recall process of board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt.
The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— A 9:30 a.m. public hearing and possible action on a conditional use permit for Smart Soil, LLC to operate a compost facility.
— Discussion and possible action on hiring legal counsel for a lawsuit against Hall County and Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.
The Grand Island City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a study session on the wastewater rate study and a construction update.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 Webb Road. Agenda items include:
— Information on, and possible approval of, two separate student field trips to Costa Rica and Europe in 2021.
— A presentation from Wayne Stelk, GIPS director of human resources, on the district’s staffing study.
— A presentation from Jack Sheard, GIPS marketing and communications coordinator, and Jennifer Worthington, GIPS Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Stakeholder Engagement, on the district’s marketing and public relations plan.
