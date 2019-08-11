The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Hall County Administration Building. Agenda items include:
— A review of budget changes and a discussion on the levy.
— Discussion and possible action regarding funding for the Wood River Library.
— Discussion and possible action regarding a change order for the Department of Health and Human Services project to remove and replace sidewalk.
— Discussion and possible action to purchase traffic marking paint using a state contract.
The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the boardroom at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:
— A review of policy No. 9110, concerning the bylaws of the school board. Recent discussion has centered on whether the board wishes to revise the policy to eliminate advisory board members.
— A review of policy No. 5006, concerning option enrollment.
— Discussion on district configuration.
— Discussion on the 2019-20 district budget.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Island City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Accepting the resignation of Councilwoman Michelle Fitzke effective Aug. 27.
— Consideration of approving the salary ordinance.
— Consideration of approving a proposal for the Burdick Station maintenance building.
The Community Redevelopment Authority meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Island City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on the 2019-20 budget.
— A review of committed projects and CRA properties.