The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on a change to the organizational structure of the Hall County Public Works Department. At its July 23 meeting, following an executive session, the board voted to fire then-Assistant Public Works Director Dave Krolikowski and place Public Works Director Steve Riehle on a probationary period.
- Discussion and possible action on a 90-day conditional-use permit for Smart Soil, LLC. The board voted 5-2 at its Aug. 6 meeting to approve giving Smart Soil the permit. Tuesday’s agenda item is expected to include the provisions of the permit.
- Discussion and possible action regarding political subdivision boundaries.