The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Northwest board room 2710 North Road, for a budget workshop and to review budget and levy information.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Consideration of an amendment to chapter 39 of the Grand Island city code to include vaping products.
— Recognition of Councilwoman Michelle Fitzke, who is resigning.
— Consideration of an amendment to chapter 20 of the Grand Island city code to increase the age of legally possessing tobacco products, vapor products or alternative nicotine products from 18 to 19. This ordinance would make the city compliant with state statute on the age to legally possess these products.