The Hall County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— A 10 a.m. discussion, and possible action, for a conditional-use permit for Smart Soil, LLC and Andrew Woitaszewski for a compost facility located one mile north of Husker Highway and 190th Road on the west side of the road. Additionally, the board will consider possible action on granting Smart Soil a test plot.
— Discussion and possible action regarding maintenance on Husker Highway.
— Discussion and possible action on Regency Meals on Wheels.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Island City Hall. Agenda items are:
— Discussion and possible action on fiscal 2019-20 full-time equivalent budget requests
— A strategy session on International Association of Firefighters and Fraternal Order of Police union negotiations.
The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Island City Hall. Agenda items are:
— Possible discussion and action on a final plat for Darlings Landing Subdivision.
— Possible discussion and action on a final plat for The Orchard Second Subdivision.
The above items are on the consent agenda, which is approved with a single yes or no vote unless items are pulled for discussion. These are the only items on the agenda.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. Agenda items include:
— Swearing in newly appointed board member Julie Gortemaker.
— Information and possible action on a memorandum of understanding with Big Apple Bagels to allow the district to sell bagels, cream cheese and coffee at the GIPS Workforce Preparatory Academy, 644 S. Locust St.
— Possible action on a proposal to have Project Lead the Way as the curriculum provider for the engineering pathway within the Academy of Engineering and Technology.