The Hall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accident following a medical issue Monday morning.
The department responded at 11:32 a.m. to an accident at Highway 34 and Shady Bend Road. While on scene, deputies determined that a 1999 Peterbilt Conventional Semi pulling an unloaded livestock trailer went off of Highway 35 into the south ditch, went through a fence, into a pasture, through another fence and into the back yard of the residence at 3414 S. Shady Bend Road. The semi came to rest after striking the northwest side of the house.
The sheriff’s department says the preliminary indication is the driver, Robert Hopkins, had a medical incident that led to losing control of the vehicle.
There was a lone female in the residence at the time of the accident and she was not injured.
The Grand Island Fire Department and the Grand Island Rural Fire Department also responded to the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.