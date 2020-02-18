Restaurant hopes to reopen later today
The McDonald’s on State Street is closed because of a grease fire in the restaurant this morning.
The fire began in a fryer used to warm french fries, Chicken McNuggets and other products.
The fire produced flames, but no damage was done, said Battalion Chief Ed Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department. The fire was contained to the fryer.
Firefighters were called to the restaurant at 9:23 a.m. Employees were gathered outside while firefighters extinguished the fire.
The fryer was a self-extinguishing unit, Carlin said. An employee has to pull a handle to extinguish the fire.
It appeared that the fryer malfunctioned, Carlin said.
Managers said they hope to reopen later today.
Before the restaurant can reopen, the Health Department has to inspect the fryer, the extinguishing unit has to be recharged and the fryer fixed, Carlin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.