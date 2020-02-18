McDonald's grease fire
Grand Island Fire Department

Restaurant hopes to reopen later today

The McDonald’s on State Street is closed because of a grease fire in the restaurant this morning.

The fire began in a fryer used to warm french fries, Chicken McNuggets and other products.

The fire produced flames, but no damage was done, said Battalion Chief Ed Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department. The fire was contained to the fryer.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant at 9:23 a.m. Employees were gathered outside while firefighters extinguished the fire.

The fryer was a self-extinguishing unit, Carlin said. An employee has to pull a handle to extinguish the fire.

It appeared that the fryer malfunctioned, Carlin said.

Managers said they hope to reopen later today.

Before the restaurant can reopen, the Health Department has to inspect the fryer, the extinguishing unit has to be recharged and the fryer fixed, Carlin said.

