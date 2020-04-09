An employee at McCain Foods in Grand Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tarah Arnold, U.S. Corporate Affairs at McCain Foods, said in a press release that as a result of an employee at the plant testing positive for the coronavirus, the company is requiring all employees who may have come in contact with this individual to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and quarantine for the next 14 days.
“All employees will be paid during this quarantine,” Arnold said. “As an essential business, we are deeply grateful to our employees who are working tirelessly to ensure our communities are fed during these uncertain times.”
Arnold said steps have been taken, including extra sanitation and confinement efforts, to protect the health and wellness of our employees, their families, and their communities.
“At McCain, our first priority is the safety of our employees, their families, and our communities, and we fully support government interventions around the world to control the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
