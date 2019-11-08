Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele has submitted the name of Justin Scott as the new Ward 5 City Council member, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Scott would succeed Michelle Fitzke, who moved from the district. On Aug. 13, she announced her intention to resign, effective Aug. 27.
Earlier this week, Steele said four candidates had applied for the position and had been interviewed by Steele and council members. Council members gave him their feedback on the candidates this week.
The other candidates for the council seat were John Gericke, Douglas Lanfear and Jeb Wolsleben.
The appointee will fill the remainder of Fitzke’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.
According to City Code Section 2-25, “The mayor shall fill by appointment any vacancy which may exist, caused by death, resignation or disability of any elective officer of the City. Such appointment of the mayor shall be subject, however, to approval of the majority of the council.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.