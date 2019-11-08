Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele has submitted the name of Justin Scott as the new Ward 5 City Council member, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Scott would succeed Michelle Fitzke, who moved from the district. On Aug. 13, she announced her intention to resign, effective Aug. 27.

Earlier this week, Steele said four candidates had applied for the position and had been interviewed by Steele and council members. Council members gave him their feedback on the candidates this week.

The other candidates for the council seat were John Gericke, Douglas Lanfear and Jeb Wolsleben.

The appointee will fill the remainder of Fitzke’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.

According to City Code Section 2-25, “The mayor shall fill by appointment any vacancy which may exist, caused by death, resignation or disability of any elective officer of the City. Such appointment of the mayor shall be subject, however, to approval of the majority of the council.”

