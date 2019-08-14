Mayor Roger G. Steele announced letters of interest are being sought from citizens interested in being considered to serve on the Grand Island City Council for Ward 5.
The Ward 5 vacancy will occur due to a change in residency by City Council member Michelle Fitzke.
Applicants must be a resident of Ward 5 and a registered voter. A map of the ward boundaries may be obtained on the city’s website at www.grand-island.com/wardmap or by contacting City Clerk RaNae Edwards at redwards@grand-island.com or (308) 385-5444 ext. 111.
Eligible individuals who have a desire to serve are asked to submit a letter of interest and a resume to Edwards by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. The letter of interest should include: the reasons for wanting to serve the community of Grand Island, previous and current community involvement, as well as particular areas of interest regarding city government.
Letters of interest and resume can be submitted by dropping items off at Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St., mailing it to City Hall at PO Box 1968, Grand Island, NE 68802, or emailing redwards@grand-island.com.
Annual compensation for City Council members is $7,800.