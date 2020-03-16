Mayor Roger Steele has shut down several municipal operations recently because he wants to discourage people from meeting in groups unless it’s truly necessary.
Steele talked about safety at a gathering Monday afternoon at the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
He said he wants to slow the progress of the coronavirus and protect the health care system.
Medical facilities can handle a stream of sick people, but it would be much harder to accommodate a flood of sick people, Steele said.
In recent days, the mayor has closed the Grand Island Public Library and the Community Fieldhouse and prohibited public meetings in city facilities. On Monday, he announced that live horse racing at Fonner Park will cease until further notice.
Grand Island has survived many challenges in the past and will overcome this one, Steele said.
“I’m at the point of being optimistic that Grand Island is going to come through this,” he said. But he’s realistic enough to know that the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact locally as well as globally.
Steele and Pam Lancaster, chairwoman of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, said all vital functions will continue.
As far as the city is concerned, no limitations will be placed on first responders and the finance office, so that employees and bills will be paid.
Lancaster said no changes will be made in Hall County Corrections, which she likened to a “cruise ship in the middle of Grand Island.”
She also said Hall County Sheriff’s Department operations will remain the same.
Before the news conference began, Brad Mellema of the Convention and Visitors Bureau was one of 27 people on a conference call devoted to tourism. Among those on the line were local hoteliers.
Lancaster gave her assurance that “Hall County will continue to ensure the financial resources acquired through the lodging tax will be remitted to the CVB as efficiently as possible.”
Also at the news conference were Chris Kotulak of Fonner Park and Mike Olsen of Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
Olsen said the airport has seen a “significant decrease” in boardings “in the last couple of days and I unfortunately predict that that will continue.”
He also spoke about the difficulty of canceling airline or hotel reservations.
“It’ll be virtually impossible, especially with the airlines, to get through via telephone,” Olsen said. “I would recommend that you check with your carrier’s website, whether it’s a carrier here in Grand Island — American or Allegiant — or elsewhere.”
Olsen said he has been in contact with an airport industry group, talking about the impact of the pandemic. Those phone conferences will continue every day as airport officials “talk about what Washington is trying to do to help us, because there is a huge and very significant financial burden this places on all airports. And we’re not immune to that here.”
As Lancaster mentioned, there could be some form of disaster relief coming from the federal government. “So we will continue to track those things that we’re losing revenues on,” Olsen said.
In addition, Lancaster and Olsen said cleaning efforts have been stepped up at county buildings and the airport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.