Grand Island City Mayor Roger Steele, Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, and Jon Rosenlund, Grand Island Hall County Emergency Management Director, will present an update on local Covid-19 issues today, April 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. The update will broadcast live on GITV for Spectrum customers on channel 187 and/or live stream on the link below:

http://grand-island.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=4

