Mayor Roger Steele and Gov. Pete Ricketts had a discussion by phone Friday on the possibility of Grand Island going to Phase 2 directed health measures guidelines in July.
Steele then detailed the conversation at a press conference held outside of Steele Law Office.
“Our whole goal throughout this summer is to see if we can loosen our restrictions that we’re currently operating under,” Steele said. “I think we’ve made a lot of progress.”
The discussion comes as the State Fair board decides whether or not to hold its annual event this year.
According to Steele, the Central District Health Department reports that the area’s positivity rate has dropped to 4%.
There are also only four patients at CHI Health St. Francis, he added, and none is on a ventilator.
“Our goal is to see if we can get our numbers under control so we can have the State Fair,” he said. “That’s up to the State Fair Board, of course.”
The decision will be a difficult one, Steele said.
“Without knowing how our restrictions may be loosened as we go throughout the summer, it makes it very difficult for them to plan,” he said. “But we’re on a good path. We need to maintain that path. We need to make smart choices about social distancing and wearing face coverings. And if we do those things, we should be able to have restrictions loosened.”
Grand Island went to Phase 1 DHM guidelines June 1, which limits public gatherings to 10 people and allowed some businesses to reopen.
Since going to Phase 1, positive COVID-19 cases in Grand Island have continued to decrease.
“We want, if possible, for the State Fair to happen,” Steele said. “I would like (the State Fair board) to see that we’re on the right path to getting the infection rate under control. It’s very difficult for schools or the fair board to plan if they don’t know what course we’re on. Right now, we’re on a good course.”
While Phase 2 means further lifting restrictions, Steele said it was not discussed whether additional practices or guidelines would be issued to prevent further spread.
The additional practices, for instance, may include taking temperatures before allowing entry into an event or limiting how many people are allowed in, as some retailers have done.
“That will all be up to the State Fair board,” he said. “Having talked with (Board President) Beth Smith and (Interim Director) Jamie Parr, public safety is front on their minds. I’m confident the State Fair board will make the right decision.”
The potential of a second wave has been considered, Steele said.
“We’re always very much aware that a second wave could happen. We don’t want to see it happen,” he said. “Quite frankly, we’ll be better prepared for a second wave than we were for the first, because that was brand-new to everybody. It’s no longer brand-new.”
Steele said he would love to see the State Fair take place this year.
“Other state fairs around the nation have decided to not proceed forward,” he said. “It’s a very solemn responsibility of the State Fair board if they decide to go forward and how they might go forward. Whatever they decide, I’m going to respect their decision.”
Steele expects Ricketts to make an announcement early next week on Phase 2 guidelines for the three-county Central District.
