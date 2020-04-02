By Order of Mayor Roger Steele, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, effective immediately all city parks, excluding hike bike trails and public sidewalks, are closed until further notice.
Persons using the hike bike trails and sidewalks must maintain 6 feet or more of separation between users.
