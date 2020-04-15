...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES
WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS AROUND 5 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
HASTINGS — A 54-year-old Durango, Colo., man, who was the first critical coronavirus patient at Mary Lanning Healthcare, has been released from the hospital after 22 days.
A group of clinical staff members and hospital administrators gathered Wednesday in the north entrance to cheer the patient, who was dismissed home for the final stages of his recovery.
Felipe Chavez-Ramirez, a professor at Western Colorado University in the environmental science program, said his case of COVID-19 started out feeling like the flu. He traveled to Nebraska anyway but began feeling worse. He finally ended up in the MLH Emergency Department when he could no longer endure chills and fever.
“I remember arriving in a car and being put in a wheelchair and taken into a room,” he said. “That was it. That’s the last memory I have for several weeks.”
When his memory finally returned about five days ago, Chavez-Ramirez could not move or swallow. He is now feeling much better and has been able to move around.
“They’ve been putting me through both physical and speech therapy. They have been really good and have made me feel quite well,” he said.
Chavez-Ramirez said he appreciates all of the amazing care he received at MLH.
“I think it is very scary that so many people have passed away and it’s really concerning,” Chavez-Ramirez said.
“I consider myself so very lucky at this point in time. I hope more people are as lucky as I am in that regard, of course, that has to do with the staff here at the hospital, which helped me come back from wherever it was at that point in time. So I’m glad that the capability is here for Hastings in case other people have the same problems.”
Dr. Matthew Stritt, interventional pulmonologist, and Dr. Abel Luksan, MLH chief medical officer, were among hospitalists, nurses, respiratory therapists and many others who cared for Chavez-Ramirez in the MLH Intensive Care Unit.
Stritt said Chavez-Ramirez needed intubation almost immediately upon arriving at MLH. He spent 16 days on a ventilator.
“A large percentage of COVID patients placed on ventilators do not survive,” Stritt said. “It took a monumental effort from our MLH team, but we get to see the reward of our efforts today. Thanks to our infection prevention/infectious disease staff for helping to keep us all safe, the nurses who provided outstanding care and all the support staff for their tireless efforts. Seeing a patient who was so sick now leave the hospital is the perfect example of why we do what we do. Congratulations to all!”
Luksan said Chavez-Ramirez’s care was a group effort that involved physicians, nurses, laboratory professionals and ancillary, dietary and housekeeping staff, to name a few.
“Taking great care of COVID-19 patients and keeping the environment safe for our employees, as well as the patient, is typical of the fantastic family we have here at Mary Lanning. Everyone here, and the community, is going above and beyond for this effort.”
Dr. Daniel Brailita, MLH infectious disease specialist, advised the Critical Care Team and helped set up the COVID-19 unit.
“This patient arrived as critically ill. As you know, many patients in his situation never recover,” Brailita said. “He has received the utmost care, including techniques and newer treatment usually done in skilled ICU units to save his life. I am very proud of the work of our nurses, all support staff and the Critical Care Team. They all provided the best care available with the compassion, skill and heart that defines our community and all of us working at MLH.”
PHOTOS: Coronavirus in Nebraska
1 of 29
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
