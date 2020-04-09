HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare will offer drive-thru COVID-19 test collection for individuals who have a physician’s order beginning at 1 p.m. Monday.
Terri Brown, MLH laboratory services director, said the drive-thru collection station will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MLH East Entrance. Those who have been told to get a test can enter the MLH campus off North Kansas Avenue and follow the signs and directions. Testing will be available Monday through Friday until further notice.
Brown said the testing is available to those over age 16 who have been directed to the site by a physician or health care provider, or by South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD). Health care providers will be referring patients to the testing. No one can show up at the testing site without being placed on the testing list by a provider. A photo ID is required.
Priority for testing is being given to at-risk patients, including health care workers, public safety/first responders, nursing/group home staff, those over age 65 and those with underlying health conditions.
“Patients should first have contacted their primary care provider or SHDHD to discuss symptoms and the possibility of exposure,” Brown said. The primary care provider or SHDHD will make a decision on whether a test is needed/warranted.
Brown said the lab worked with several MLH officials — including the chief medical officer, infection control specialist and infectious disease physician — in order to set up a collection process that meets with state and federal guidelines yet is quick and easy for all.
A set of instructions was created to help protect the patients and the staff who will be working the testing station.
Test results should be done in about five days. The primary care provider or SHDHD will call the patient with results, Brown said. Patients should not call the MLH Lab for results.
“We want to make this process as easy as possible for patients,” Brown said.
