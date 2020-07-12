KEARNEY — MarkeTech is the premier marketing and technology conference in Nebraska, but that doesn’t mean only Nebraskans attend.
MarkeTech, which is hosted by GROW Nebraska, draws attendees from surrounding states. Participants include business owners, marketing directors, entrepreneurs, resource providers and media representatives.
The conference planned for July 21 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
“We are thrilled to still be hosting this conference,” said Jessie Harris, director of marketing and business development at GROW Nebraska. “Our mission is to help Nebraska businesses, and it is important now more than ever before to be on top of the latest marketing trends to keep our small businesses alive. This conference provides high-end training with experts from across the country on topics such as social media, video, storytelling, and so much more.”
This year’s speakers include Charlene “Ignites” DeCesare, keynote, “Why Leads Go Into the Black Hole and What to Do About It”; Don Osborn, “Marketing for People Who Hate Marketing”; Kimberly Beer, “Trends in Social Media Marketing, Video Power Marketing, Email Marketing the Better Way”; Taylor Rennick, “How Creating a Podcast Led to a World of Opportunity (and Revenue!)”; Dave Meyer, “Get Your Business Online and Use Data to Drive Business Growth”; Martin Hobelman, “How to Automate”; and Connie Hancock and Don Macke, “What Do You Need to be Successful?”
Participants have learned about Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat marketing, Google tools and website essentials, marketing strategies and leveraging technology, and how to harness big data and capture live video.
A trade show with multiple exhibitors is also part of the conference.
Registration is available at marketechconference.com. For more information call 308-962-6767 or email info@marketechconference.com.
