Mark Stelk, who represents Ward 2 on the Grand Island City Council, has filed for re-election.
Stelk was first appointed to the City Council by former Mayor Jay Vavricek and then was elected four years ago. He is now seeking a second four-year term on the council.
“I want to give back to the community,” Stelk said about running for another term. “I enjoy being involved in the community. It is something I have done my whole life. I want to represent my ward.”
Stelk has been the owner of General Collection Co. for 23 years.
“During my career, I have helped people establish their credit and build their business and succeed,” he said. “For the last 20 years, I have worked with businesses helping their revenue cycle and helping people learn how to manage debt, get out of debt and improve and buy a house.”
In seeking re-election, Stelk said, his continued goal is to do a good job as a member of the City Council and in representing his constituents.
“I really like what we have done the last four years, like with financing the new hospital and helping small businesses,” he said.
Stelk said constituent service is a big part of his job on the council.
“I like helping people. They call me on the phone or stop by my office all the time and we talk subjects that are on the council’s agenda,” he said. “I have gone out to their homes to see their water issues. I have gone to businesses to see how rezoning issues impact them.”
