For the second year in a row, the Crisis Center will throw a Mardi Gras gala at Riverside Country Club.
The party takes place Feb. 29 in the Country Club’s Grand Ballroom.
Proceeds will go to the Crisis Center, which assists victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The event will help those people “feel safe and have a life we all deserve,” said Crisis Center Director Karla Schwieger-Arnold.
“We really appreciate those that support us throughout the year and this is a great opportunity to come meet our team,” Schwieger-Arnold said.
The non-profit organization has secured more sponsorships for this year’s gala, she said. There will also be many raffle prizes.
Tickets are $60 each. A table of 10 is available for $500. Sponsorship levels range from $750 or less to $2,500. Among the benefits for sponsors are tickets and champagne.
For information, call (308) 382-8250 or visit gicrisis.org/mardi-gras-gala.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A cash bar will be open and hors d’oeuvres will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner and dessert will be served at 6:30.
Schwieger-Arnold will speak at 7. Mardi Gras background music will be played from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
The live auction begins at 8 p.m., with silent auction and raffle winner announcements at 9.
Dinner options will be ribeye steak, stuffed chicken or a vegetarian dish.
Tara Desel is the coordinator of the Crisis Center’s domestic violence intervention program.
Schwieger-Arnold noted that Pam Doty secured the majority of the prizes.
The Crisis Center, a nonprofit agency, provides 24-hour emergency and supportive services in Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties. The organization offers emergency safe shelters, collaborates with law enforcement and provides counseling, financial services and other assistance.
