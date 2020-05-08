As the battle against COVID-19 rages, veterans of other wars are benefiting from the generosity of others.
Many people have been making face masks for the Grand Island VA Medical Center.
One of them is Melissa Ellingson of Grand Island, who has made and donated 501 masks to the VA.
Ellingson knows all about military life. She has two sons in the Marines. They are Dylan, 24, and Devin Gilliland. 22. Her father, Douglas Rash, is an Army veteran. Two uncles and her father-in-law also served in the military. A cousin was in the National Guard.
The stars aligned for Ellingson when she heard the VA needed face masks. It was a chance to provide something to people “who’ve been protecting us,” she said.
“We’ve been getting a lot of donations from the public, and it’s all appreciated a lot. It definitely lets us know that folks are out there thinking about us,” said Kevin Hynes, public affairs officer for the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.
The VA refers to the masks as face coverings. In Grand Island, the coverings are distributed to the nonclinical staff as well as veterans who arrive at the Medical Center without a mask.
Tina Reichert, who works as a nurse at the Grand Island VA Medical Center, says she is grateful for the “wonderful community effort.”
If a veteran asks for something and you’re not able to provide it, “it’s heartbreaking,” Reichert said.
But if you can provide something like a mask, “it’s just a good feeling in your heart,” Reichert said.
Reichert played a role in Ellingson’s production of the masks.
Ellingson started out making masks with her best friend. But then, in mid-April, her sewing machine broke.
She put a notice on the Grand Island Buy-Sell-Trade Facebook page, asking if anyone knew how to repair a sewing machine.
Reichert responded that she had a sewing machine in the closet she’d be glad to donate. She had bought the machine at a garage sale a couple of years ago.
Ellingson asked Reichert if she needed any masks. Reichert took a couple and then, after talking to people at work, asked for more for the VA.
The sewing machine, meanwhile, “runs great,” said Ellingson, who is a busy woman.
She is a special education teacher at Grand Island Senior High. Her work is part of the Academy of Technical Sciences.
While Ellingson produces masks, she’s also making sure “that I am meeting my students’ needs online.”
She makes about 30 masks a day, working about eight hours.
She’s not a slow starter. At mid-morning one day this week, she’d already made eight masks in a little more than an hour.
Quite a few people, including her mother, have donated fabric to Ellingson. She uses old T-shirts to make the ear loops.
One woman gave her $60 to buy supplies.
Elllingson has given about 80 masks to Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation Lakeview. She provided 20 to a Pump & Pantry district manager who lives in her building. She’s also given some to family and members of the community.
How long will Ellingson keep making face masks? “Until I’m out of fabric,” she said.
As of Friday morning, Heather Lemmerman of Grand Island had made 158 masks. Of those, 94 went to the VA Medical Center.
She has another 30 assembled, which she will give to Mosaic.
“I am doing this just to do my part to help out in these crazy times,” said Lemmerman, who loves to sew.
Lemmerman favors mass production. Instead of cutting masks individually, she cuts out 15 a time.
She received donations of elastic from Janet Larsen Young.
Lemmerman has compiled some statistics. Making 188 masks required 73 yards of elastic and 24 yards of bias tape.
She sometimes gets burned out on the project. But then she realizes that veterans, nurses, doctors and first responders don’t quit.
“So I’m not going to stop either,” Lemmerman said.
