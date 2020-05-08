While some area church officials are planning to open their doors June 7, they also said that date could easily change.
Other churches haven’t yet set a date.
The pastors of more than 20 area churches sent a letter to The Independent, stating they’re using caution in deciding when to reopen.
“While we are very eager to open the doors to our places of worship, we also want to do everything we can to help our hard-hit Central District recover as quickly and fully as possible,” the letter states. “In a display of unity among our individual churches, we have made the decision to keep our worship services online-only at this time.”
The churches are working with one another “so that we can be on the same page as far as the safety of the community,” said Scott Jones, preaching minister of Third City Christian Church.
While they want to make sure they’re using best practices in deciding when to open, each church is probably going to approach the decision a little differently, Jones said.
Third City Christian isn’t ready to specify an opening date “because it’s such a fluid situation,” Jones said.
Pastors said that for guidance, they’re relying on the local medical community, Central District Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jason Warriner, lead pastor of Abundant Life, said the churches are coming together “as a body of Christ here in Grand Island.”
They are working together to devise a game plan that’s best for churches and congregations “to keep them safe, but also worship the way they’re accustomed to worshipping.”
Abundant Life hasn’t set an exact date, but is looking at early June. “We’re excited to open again,” Warriner said.
Right now, June 7 is the date Grand Island Free Church has in mind, but that date is written in “wet cement,” saids lead pastor Dan Brenton.
The church won’t do anything outside the wishes of the CDHD.
But rather than being passive, “we’ve got to start planning,” Brenton said. If the Health Department saids it’s OK, the church will have “what we’re calling a soft reopening that first week in June,” he said.
The sanctuary seats 1,000 people, but the seats will be marked so that families sit at least six feet apart. The church is thinking about having four services each weekend, each attended by a maximum of 150 people.
Early on, some of the older congregants will be advised to remain at home, “just to be safe,” Brenton said.
Other things will be different. “We’re going to do things like we won’t pass the plate. If folks want to make an offering, they can do it in some dispensers as they exit the auditorium,” Brenton said.
Paper copies of the church bulletin won’t be available. People will have to go online to read it.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to minimize any way that the germ can be passed,” Brenton said.
Children’s activities and Sunday school classes won’t be offered. “So when we said a soft re-entry, it’ll be just worship service only,” Brenton said. “And then we’ll just take it week by week, month by month, and hopefully by the fall, we would be back to going at full operation.”
Brenton knows those plans can change.
“If we’re not ready by the first week in June, we’ll just keep moving it back and just keep offering what we’re doing online,” he said.
Peace Lutheran Church has a probable start date of June 7, which has been communicated to its members.
The job of preparing for that date has many layers. “I’m glad that we have the time that we have to work on it,” saids the Rev. Luke Biggs, the church’s senior pastor.
The church has worship in two venues, both in the same building. Biggs has obtained a fog machine that sprays a chemical over “every square inch” of the two rooms to sanitize them.
The machine uses an FDA-approved chemical ”that will actually kill COVID-19 up to seven days,” Biggs said. “So it’s pretty potent stuff.”
It takes about 20 minutes to fog a room. The rooms are then left vacant overnight.
Biggs is learning about things he never would have imagined. “They don’t teach you this stuff in seminary,” he said.
Trinity Lutheran is looking at opening its doors June 7.
“What we’re telling our people is early June looks like the latest projection,” saids senior pastor the Rev. Adam Snoberger.
But the date won’t be official until the church gets the green light from health officials and medical professionals.
Churches are relying on those officials “and trusting in their guidance,” Snoberger said. “They’ve done an outstanding job in guiding our community and keeping us informed, and in sharing with us the information so that we can best keep people safe.”
