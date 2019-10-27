October is National Manufacturing Month and it has been a time for us to step back, admire and recognize the impact manufacturers have on our everyday lives.
Manufacturing is Grand Island’s top industry, with roughly 7,000 employees, or 24 percent of the workforce. There are over 70 manufacturing plants in the Grand Island area. Products produced include agricultural equipment, metal work and custom fabrication, and food and beverage manufacturing.
We are proud of our area’s manufacturing businesses. Some started as small, one-man operations out of a garage. Today, they’ve grown into massive businesses doing national and international business, with an array of technological machinery and talented workers.
Manufacturers have a major impact on our community; not just as producers, but as employers, too. Gov. Pete Ricketts visited Case New Holland Industrial in Grand Island on Oct. 1 to declare the month of October Manufacturing Month in the state of Nebraska. In his declaration, Ricketts commended CNHi employees on their work in building an apprenticeship program to generate future careers for young adults in Grand Island.
Following Gov. Ricketts visit, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce facilitated a discussion panel comprised of five of Grand Island’s manufacturing companies to showcase what happens every day inside their operations.
This manufacturing meeting, held at the Grand Island Public Library, was an opportunity for our elected officials — both Grand Island City Council and the Hall County board members — to hear from manufacturing personnel from AGI, Chief Fabrication, Dramco Tool & Dye, Penrose Machining and Standard Iron.
In efforts to educate community members on the “new look” manufacturing has uncovered over the years, each of the representatives provided a summary of products they produce, employee needs and challenges, and the future of their company.
One of the many things all our local manufacturers had in common is their mission to recruit and retain skilled individuals to Central Nebraska’s labor force.
The Chamber is actively involved in that effort, too. With our Dream It! Do It! program and partnership with the Career Pathways Institute, we’re connecting students with manufacturers. Our future workforce members learn more about these companies, witness first-hand the type of work done, and more importantly, develop an understanding of the training and education necessary to earn employment.
Manufacturers are opportunity-givers. Some sponsor students through college, or train in-house to make sure that they have the right person for the job. They show that an employee — and by default, their families — matter.
So, it’s not just the products manufactured here or the people employed at a manufacturing company that affects Grand Island; it is how manufacturers help this community continue to thrive. That’s worthy of more than just a month of recognition and praise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.