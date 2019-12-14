This year has been very stressful for farmers, ranchers and those directly connected to agriculture.
Our producers have faced many tough situations this year between blizzards, livestock losses, flooding, late harvest and low commodity prices. The weeks leading up to the holidays can be a very blessed time of year, but it can be a very stressful time of year for producers.
After coming off a very difficult growing season, producers are thinking ahead about taxes, making pre-payments, paying operating notes and/or land notes, and trying to decide the best marketing strategy for their operation in 2020.
Stress is visible in different ways and everyone is different in how they exhibit symptoms of stress. Some common symptoms may include moodiness, headaches, insomnia, forgetfulness, changes in appetite, or increased substance abuse. A body under stress for long periods of time may lead to serious health problems including depression, anxiety, high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack or eating disorders.
As the holiday season approaches, it may be important to recognize any signs or symptoms of stress in your loved ones, especially if they experienced heavy livestock losses or poor yields this past growing season. Nebraska Extension is offering a free webinar for rural Nebraskans and farm/ranch families, “Keeping Stress Levels in Check” that will provide information on how to recognize signs and symptoms of stress, how stress affects our daily lives, and strategies on how we can help manage that stress.
This online webinar is set for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and should last about an hour. The webinar, presented by Extension Educators Brandy VanDeWalle and Glennis McClure, can be accessed at https://go.unl.edu/stresswebinar.
For more information, or to ask questions about this webinar, contact Brandy VanDeWalle at (402) 759-3712 or brandy.vandewalle@unl.edu.
While families often spend the holidays together, some family members may not be able to attend due to finances, weather related events, or other reasons. Send this webinar link or share the information presented to anyone that might need support at this time.
Other resources pertaining to mental health, communicating with people under stress, and ways to stay connected with others experiencing excessive amounts of stress can be found online at https://ruralwellness.unl.edu/resources.
As a reminder, please reach out if you need help or need to talk to someone. available resources for those who need to talk include:
Rural Response Hotline: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; (800) 464-0528.
National Suicide Preventtion Lifeline: 24/7/365; (800) 273-8255.
SAMHSA National Helpline: 24/7/365; for individuals and families experiencing issues with substance abuse; (800) 662-4357).
Nebraska LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team: NElossteam.nebraska.edu
A more extensive list of available resources can be found at the Rural Wellness website referenced above.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
