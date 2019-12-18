Shane Brethour, who was wanted for allegedly threatening a man and stabbing a dog on Dec. 10, was arrested over the weekend.
Grand Island police took Brethour into custody Saturday at his residence at 524 W. 13th St. Hall County deputies transported him Tuesday to Hall County Jail, said Hall County Sgt. Frank Bergmark.
The Dec. 10 disturbance took place before 7 a.m. at 418 W. 11th St. The assault led to five Grand Island schools going into lockout mode.
Brethour, 30, will have a hearing at 11 a.m. Monday in Hall County Court. County Judge Arthur Wetzel set his bond at $50,000. Brethour is charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, contributing to the delinquency of a child and cruelly mistreating an animal, first offense.
According to the affidavit, the victim in the case was Troy Nelson. He told police that another man, Nicholas Herron, informed him that Brethour was on his way to the residence and was likely going to try to take his vehicle. Nelson said he and Brethour had discussed giving Brethour a ride out of Grand Island.
When Brethour arrived, he asked Nelson for a ride to the Red Coach Inn, where he could get some money from his mother. Brethour was accompanied by a runaway juvenile female, believed to be 15 years old.
When Nelson said he would have to talk to his wife first, Brethour became agitated, Nelson said. Brethour and the runaway apparently loaded their belongings into the back of his vehicle while he was speaking to his wife.
When Nelson said he couldn’t give Brethour a ride, an argument ensued.
Nelson said he was standing near the front of his vehicle when Brethour slammed his head (Brethour’s) into the back passenger side widow of the vehicle, shattering it.
“Nelson said Brethour then pulled a long knife out of his coveralls and started walking at him in a threatening manner,” the affidavit says. “He said Brethour’s dog apparently got excited over the commotion and went after Brethour. He said Brethour hit the dog in the head with the knife he was carrying.”
Nelson, feeling threatened, said he started walking back toward the back door to his residence. Brethour continued walking toward him and slipped on the pavement with the knife still in his hand, the affidavit says. “He made the statement that had Brethour not slipped he would have gotten to him,”
Nelson called police while Brethour and the girl left in the vehicle.
When police arrived, the dog was found to have a large laceration to the top of his head. The dog survived.
