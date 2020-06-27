NORTH PLATTE — One person was arrested Saturday morning after a standoff, which lasted several hours, in North Platte.

At about 5:40 a.m., North Platte police requested assistance from Nebraska State Patrol SWAT with a suspect who was barricaded inside a home, 2405 E. E St., in North Platte. The suspect had reportedly fired multiple gunshots while law enforcement officers were on the scene.

The initial contact occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m.

After a standoff of more than five hours, the suspect, Wesley Hawkins, 51, of North Platte, surrendered without incident at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The response involved the North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team. The North Platte Police Department is the investigating agency.

