ALDA — A 21-year-old man has died following a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Alda and Guenther roads near Alda.
Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The 21-year-old man was transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and pronounced dead some time after arriving at the hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
