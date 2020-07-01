ALDA — A 21-year-old man has died following a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Alda and Guenther roads near Alda.

Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The 21-year-old man was transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and pronounced dead some time after arriving at the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

