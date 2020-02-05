James Hall, 63, in prison for a Hall County murder, died Tuesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
The cause of death has yet to be determined, but Hall was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Hall was sentenced to life in prison for killing George “Joe” Allan III, 38, of Alda on Jan. 2, 1991. Allan’s son Judd, then 5, witnessed the slaying.
Hall, also known as Thomas Duane Strawder, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 1991. The Nebraska Supreme Court gave him a new trial in February 1996 because the word “malice” was omitted from his second-degree murder charge.
Hall then pleaded no contest Nov. 12, 1997, in Hall County District Court to second-degree murder and then received another life sentence.
Allan’s family had agreed to Hall’s 1991 plea bargain reducing the charge from first-degree murder so Judd would not have to testify at trial.
Allan was killed to prevent discovery of a car Hall had stolen. Allan was checking a trap line along the Platte River about four miles south of Alda when he encountered a car partially hidden by tree branches. He was shot as he approached to check the license plate.
Hall confessed to killing Allan during a Jan. 4, 1991, interview with law enforcement officers in Dodge City, Kan. He told officers he originally planned to rob a businessman as he made his evening deposit at a downtown Grand Island bank, where Hall worked as a janitor.
Instead, Hall stole a car in downtown Grand Island and drove to the site of the murder.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
