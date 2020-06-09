A man was burned and at least one pet died in a fire early Tuesday afternoon at 1915 W. Second St.

The fire caused “pretty extensive damage” to the home, said Capt. John Mayer of the Grand Island Fire Department.

The home was occupied by eight to 10 people when the fire began at about 12:45 p.m.

The firefighters arrived to find heavy, black smoke coming out of the house.

The blaze originated in the main floor bedroom. The fire “basically destroyed the bedroom,” Mayer said. The rest of the structure received very heavy smoke damage, he said.

Once crews got inside the house, it didn’t take long to put it out. “The fire was under control probably in five minutes,” Mayer said.

A male was taken to CHI Health St. Francis with burns. Mayer doesn’t know the extent of his injuries. “I think he had some burns on his hands and arms,” he said.

There were a number of pets in the home. One dog passed away.

Mayer isn’t sure how the other animals fared. “They were alive when they were brought outside,” he said.

The home is not inhabitable.

The people who live in the home are renters, Mayer said. According to real estate records, the structure is owned by Madelayne Deus Olivares.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments