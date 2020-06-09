...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SEVERAL HOURS OF SUSTAINED NORTH WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH
WITH DAMAGING GUSTS AS HIGH AS 55 TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST
CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...THROUGH 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER
LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON WEST-EAST ORIENTED
ROADS.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ISOLATED 70 MPH GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE DURING
THE WORST OF THE WINDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES AND
AVOID WINDOWS WHEN INSIDE. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
A lucky cat is carried by a firefighter after being rescued as Grand Island firefighters respond to a structure fire Tuesday over the noon hour at 1915 W. Second St. in Grand Island. Several animals were rescued from the home, which appeared to suffer mostly interior damage. Traffic on Highway 30 was diverted until the scene was secure. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
A lucky cat is carried by a firefighter after being rescued as Grand Island firefighters respond to a structure fire Tuesday over the noon hour at 1915 W. Second St. in Grand Island. Several animals were rescued from the home, which appeared to suffer mostly interior damage. Traffic on Highway 30 was diverted until the scene was secure. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
Barrett Stinson
